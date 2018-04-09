Monday, April 9, 2018
116 workers seeking jobs in South Korea were turned back by immigration in March

A total of 159 job seekers hoping to find jobs in South Korea, were stopped from leaving the country in March alone by immigration officials at the Suvarnabhumi international airport after it was suspected that they were duped by employment brokers.

Employment Service Department director-general Anurak Tossarak said Sunday that of the 159 job seekers, 116 of them who included 58 men and 58 women wanted to go to South Korea believing that they would get jobs with high pays there as promised by their brokers.

