Monday, April 9, 2018
Senior citizens share secrets to longevity

Women outside a house in Northeastern Thailand
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 9 April 2018 (NNT) – Elderly couples joined an event hosted by the Thai Association for Emergency Medicine (TAEM) and the Department of Older Persons (DOP) to share their secrets to longevity with younger people.

DOP Director-General Thanaporn Promsuwan presided over the event participated by 100 elderly couples. A 99-year-old man who is the former President of the Office of the Royal Society, Prasert Na Nakorn, said his secrets to longevity were daily meditation, a healthy diet and a good night’s sleep.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN
