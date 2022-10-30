Bangkok furniture factory destroyed by fire on Saturday night









A fire broke out at a furniture factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district late Saturday night, razing it to the ground.

Initial police reports say that the fire started at about 9pm, in Soi Thian Talay 22 in Tha Kham sub-district of Bang Khun Thian, creating a ball of flame as the fire spread quickly fuelled by flammable materials.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

