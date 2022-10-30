October 30, 2022

Bangkok furniture factory destroyed by fire on Saturday night

3 hours ago TN
House Fire

A house burning in flames. Photo: Max Pixel.




A fire broke out at a furniture factory in Bangkok’s Bang Khun Thian district late Saturday night, razing it to the ground.

Initial police reports say that the fire started at about 9pm, in Soi Thian Talay 22 in Tha Kham sub-district of Bang Khun Thian, creating a ball of flame as the fire spread quickly fuelled by flammable materials.

By Thai PBS World



