October 31, 2022

Khaosan Halloween to go ahead with increased safety measures

2 hours ago
The popular Khao San Rd in Bangkok

Tourists walking on the popular Khao San Road in Bangkok.




The “Khaosan Halloween 2022 Party Fantasy” tonight (Monday) on Bangkok’s famous Khao San Road will proceed as planned, with extra safety measures, according to Khaosan Business Operators Association and Bangkok governor.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of Khaosan Business Operators Association, said that the Itaewon tragedy has raised concerns here, but the association, which is responsible for organising the event tonight, has used the tragic incident as a learning opportunity when preparing precautionary measures to increase public safety.

thaipbsworld.com

Thai PBS World



