Khaosan Halloween to go ahead with increased safety measures









The “Khaosan Halloween 2022 Party Fantasy” tonight (Monday) on Bangkok’s famous Khao San Road will proceed as planned, with extra safety measures, according to Khaosan Business Operators Association and Bangkok governor.

Sanga Ruangwattanakul, president of Khaosan Business Operators Association, said that the Itaewon tragedy has raised concerns here, but the association, which is responsible for organising the event tonight, has used the tragic incident as a learning opportunity when preparing precautionary measures to increase public safety.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





