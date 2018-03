PanARMENIAN.Net – A British woman has reportedly been killed while fighting with the Kurdish forces in Syria’s Afrin as the Turkish military entirely seized the city, Al-Masdar News says.

Anna Campbell, 26, was a member of a female Kurdish unit fighting the Turkish military and its proxies in the Kurdish region of Afrin.

According to friends, Campbell was killed during an airstrike conducted by a Turkish warplane.

