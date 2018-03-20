Swedish Rap Artist Predicts Civil War, Ponders Moving to Africa

“I believe it’s done for” is how Swedish rapper Ken Ring answered the question “What happened to the world’s most harmonious country.”

Norwegian national broadcaster NRK has run a program on “Swedish conditions,” a recently-coined term for the worsening urban blight that has come to affect the neighboring country. Half-Kenyan Swedish rapper Ken Ring was invited to the studio, and he turned out to have a lot to say.

In the program, Ken Ring described how his country and his hometown of Hässelby in Greater Stockholm have changed since his childhood, making it sound like a devolution from an idyll to a dystopia.

“Today, there is an open gang war. My brother was murdered. I have 18 or maybe even 19 mates who were murdered. Today’s Sweden is a different reality — today in Sweden, a completely different world,” Ken Ring told NRK.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International