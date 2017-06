Two men and a woman are in police custody as suspects in the murder five months ago of a 17-year-old novice monk whose body was found buried under concrete at Wat Wang Tawan-tok in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Mueang district superintendent Pol Colonel Adisak Theppawan said on Friday that formal arrest warrants for the three had been approved following an investigation into the novice’s disappearance in January.

By The Nation