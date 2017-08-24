Drunk-driving actress reports for social service

Thursday, August 24, 2017
Former actress Anna Hamblaouris, who was convicted of drunken driving causing death two years ago, reported to the Probation Department on Thursday to begin community service with the Poh Teck Tung Foundation for again driving under the influence and crashing in May this year.

The 30-year-old, who is of Thai-British descent and also known as Anna Reese, reported to the department in Laksi district to acknowledge the conditions of her probation on the drink driving charge.

KING-OUA LAOHONG
BANGKOK POST

