Thai-English 30-year-old model Anna Hamblaouris, alias as Anna Reese, was charged for drunk driving today in the court after driving a sports car hitting a sedan at a car park of a pub in an attempt to escape.

The incident happened at about 2.00 am in Huey Kwang district of Bangkok.

Anna Hamblaouris or known in stage name as Anna Reese was first reportedly to be heavily intoxicated at the pub in Ratchada Soi 7.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters