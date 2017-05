A car rammed into crowd in Tel Aviv, at least five people are injured, local media report. The incident happened one hour before Donald Trump’s arrival.

“Allegedly the premeditated car ramming occurred on Yafo Street in Tel Aviv. At least 5-6 people are injured,” Channel 10 reported.

Emergency services confirm the information about the incident. Based on a preliminary investigation, police described it as a traffic accident and not an attack.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International