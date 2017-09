Hours after the Supreme Court dismissed the case against former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his deputy Suthep Thaugsuban for the deadly crackdown on red-shirt protesters in 2010, the anti-graft agency said it would file a new case if fresh facts emerge.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower criminal court ruling to dismiss the case yesterday saying it was beyond the court’s jurisdiction.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS