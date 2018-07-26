TS Mo Chit Station in Bangkok
Bangkok

Bus Burns Down During Rush Hour Near BTS Bang Chak

By TN / July 26, 2018

BANGKOK — A bus Thursday evening was engulfed in flames on its way to Bang Na, causing traffic and damaging nearby shophouses and vehicles.

At about 6pm, a fire broke out inside yellow air-conditioned bus No. 48, running from Wat Pho to Ramkhamhaeng University’s Bang Na campus, when it reached Sukhumvit Soi 95/1, near BTS Bang Chak. Nobody was injured.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

