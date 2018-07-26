Bus Burns Down During Rush Hour Near BTS Bang Chak





BANGKOK — A bus Thursday evening was engulfed in flames on its way to Bang Na, causing traffic and damaging nearby shophouses and vehicles.

At about 6pm, a fire broke out inside yellow air-conditioned bus No. 48, running from Wat Pho to Ramkhamhaeng University’s Bang Na campus, when it reached Sukhumvit Soi 95/1, near BTS Bang Chak. Nobody was injured.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article