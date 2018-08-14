Tourists Watch as Speedboat Suddenly Combusts, Injuring 1





PHANG NGA — A couple dozen tourists were relaxing Monday on an idyllic beach when three loud explosions were heard and, soon after, the boat that delivered them to the lagoon burst into flames, injuring one man still aboard.

The BB Sealion 9 suddenly went up in flames while anchored off Ao Mhan beach in the Takua Thung district of Phang Nga after unloading 20 tourists there from Phuket. Sukiflee Phromchai, a 30-year-old crewmember, was injured in the fire.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

