Street in Koh Samui, Island
South

Young Norwegian found dead inside his car on Koh Samui

By TN / August 14, 2018

A Norwegian man was found dead inside of an automobile parked outside his favorite bakery on Koh Samui yesterday afternoon.

A bakery worker discovered E. S., 28, dead in the driver’s seat at about 4:30pm, after the tourist parked the car on Thaweerat Phakdee Road across from the bakery but did not get out for more than an hour.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close