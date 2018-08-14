Young Norwegian found dead inside his car on Koh Samui





A Norwegian man was found dead inside of an automobile parked outside his favorite bakery on Koh Samui yesterday afternoon.

A bakery worker discovered E. S., 28, dead in the driver’s seat at about 4:30pm, after the tourist parked the car on Thaweerat Phakdee Road across from the bakery but did not get out for more than an hour.

Full story: coconuts.co

By Coconuts Bangkok

