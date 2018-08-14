Seacon Square shopping mall
Bangkok

Disabled man dies at Bangkok mall in apparent accidental fall

By TN / August 14, 2018

A 52-year-old man was found dead in an outdoor stairwell of a Bangkok shopping mall late Monday night. Police suspect the man, who had an artificial right leg, fell and struck his head.

Sa-ngiam Thupimai could have been sitting on a ground-floor guardrail when he tumbled and landed head-first on the stairs leading to the basement level.

By The Nation

