Disabled man dies at Bangkok mall in apparent accidental fall





A 52-year-old man was found dead in an outdoor stairwell of a Bangkok shopping mall late Monday night. Police suspect the man, who had an artificial right leg, fell and struck his head.

Sa-ngiam Thupimai could have been sitting on a ground-floor guardrail when he tumbled and landed head-first on the stairs leading to the basement level.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article