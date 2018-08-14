Disabled man dies at Bangkok mall in apparent accidental fall

A 52-year-old man was found dead in an outdoor stairwell of a Bangkok shopping mall late Monday night. Police suspect the man, who had an artificial right leg, fell and struck his head.
Sa-ngiam Thupimai could have been sitting on a ground-floor guardrail when he tumbled and landed head-first on the stairs leading to the basement level.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.