Ratchaburi: Two drown when pickup tumbles into canal





A couple drowned after their pickup truck crashed into a bridge railing and fell into an irrigation canal in Ratchaburi’s Photharam district early Monday, police said.

The Photharam police station was alerted of the accident, which occurred in Ban Haad Samran village of Tambon Klong Takhod, at 1.15am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

