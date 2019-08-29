Four abandoned and starving dogs rescued from a house in Nonthaburi





Four dogs, which were abandoned in a cage without food and water for almost a month in a town house in Nonthaburi province, were rescued on Tuesday by officials from the Health and Livestock Development department.

They also found nine dead dogs in the house in Pakkred Village housing estate on Tiwanont road, with several of them badly decomposed. It is believed that they starved to death.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

