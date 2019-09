BANGKOK, Sept 3 (TNA) – A tropical storm warning has been issued by the Meteorological Department for heavy to very heavy rain and possible flash floods in the northeastern and eastern regions.

The tropical storm “Kajiki” was centered over Hue in central Vietnam and is moving westward slowly with a maximum wind speed of 65kph.

