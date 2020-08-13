August 13, 2020

Two security officials killed and four hurt by explosions in Deep South

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.


Two members of security forces protecting teachers, in Thailand’s southern border provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat, were killed and four others injured in two separate roadside bomb blasts this morning. The attacks coincide with the first day of the resumption of in-person classes in schools across the country.

The dead have been identified as Emlookman Hayilamae, a para-military ranger, and Lance Corporal Bungkarn Harnsarn.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

