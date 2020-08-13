Two security officials killed and four hurt by explosions in Deep South





Two members of security forces protecting teachers, in Thailand’s southern border provinces of Pattani and Narathiwat, were killed and four others injured in two separate roadside bomb blasts this morning. The attacks coincide with the first day of the resumption of in-person classes in schools across the country.

The dead have been identified as Emlookman Hayilamae, a para-military ranger, and Lance Corporal Bungkarn Harnsarn.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



