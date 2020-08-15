August 15, 2020

Death sentences of Koh Tao Myanmar pair commuted

Koh Tao main street

Koh Tao main street. Photo: Per Honor et Gloria.


Two migrant workers from Myanmar on death row for the 2014 murder of two British backpackers on Koh Tao have had their sentences commuted to life in prison under a royal decree.

Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun were sentenced to death for the murder of David Miller and the murder and rape of Hannah Witheridge, whose bodies were discovered on a beach on the popular tourist island in Surat Thani in September 2014.

