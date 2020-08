PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has confirmed that the “Phuket Carnival”, held each year to mark the opening of Phuket’s tourism high season, will go ahead this November.

“The carnival will definitely go ahead, with B5 million budget allocated for the event,” Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

