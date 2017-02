Unemployment rate in January this year increased from December last year with most unemployed are in the Northeast region.

The National Statistical Office said in January this year there are 37.94 million people in working ages, but 37.21 million of them or 98.1% are employed while 449,000 or 1.2% are unemployed, and 275, 000 others or 0.7% are seasonal unemployed.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters