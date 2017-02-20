Provinces nationwide suffer from adverse weather conditions

NAKHON RATCHASIMA, 20 February 2017 (NNT)-Several parts of the country have experienced nearly all types of weather conditions while the country is easing into the start of summer.

In Nakhon Ratchasima, a wildfire broke out for the second time in a national park in Khon Buri district. The fire, which was caused by dry leaves and trees, spread quickly, encompassing approximately 500 rais of land. It took provincial authorities three days to subdue the fire.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom