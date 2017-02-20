TAT to lure Chinese tourists with military facilities

Monday, February 20, 2017
Chinese Tourists in Taiwan
The Tourism Authority of Thailand has come up with an idea to open military facilities to draw tourists from China as part of a campaign to show Thailand’s new look, TAT deputy governor Srisuda Wanapinyosak said.

Mrs Srisuda, TAT deputy governor for Asia and the Pacific marketing, said the TAT had asked the navy to open its facilities such as warships, firing ranges and training camps for Chinese free independent tourists (FIT) to visit. About 60-70% of tourists visiting Thailand are in the FIT category while 30-40% are in tour groups.

