His Majesty the King on Saturday morning performed royal merit-making for his father, HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, at the Grand Palace.

His Majesty, Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana travelled by a royal car from the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall to the Grand Palace to perform the ceremony at 10.33am.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation