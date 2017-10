Many localities in 15 provinces are still flooded as a result of heavy rain brought by storms and the release of water from major dams, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department chief Chayapol Thitisak said on Oct 20.

Mr Chayapol said between Oct 10-20, a total of 2,229 villages in 373 tambons of 59 districts of 16 provinces were flooded by rainwater and run-off, affecting 99,242 households with 250,155 people. Six people were killed during the period.

By Thai PBS