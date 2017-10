SONGKHLA: The driver of a motorcycle was killed and the pillion rider seriously injured in a collision with an articulated lorry at an intersection in Hat Yai district early on Sunday morning, police said.

Pol Maj Somkiat Khamsuwan, a Hat Yai police investigator, said the accident occurred at about 1am in the middle of the Khuan Lang intersection on the Asian Highway in tambon Khuan Lang.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN

BANGKOK POST