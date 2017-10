PHUKET: A motorcyclist has died after being run over by a 22-wheeled truck and trailer, whilst another motorcyclist was left seriously injured, in a hit-and-run in central Phuket this morning (Oct 18).

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident, in front of the Tha Rua public service centre on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, at 8:10am.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News