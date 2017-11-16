Objects found in Khong Chiam district are parts of a rocket

Thursday, November 16, 2017
Several pieces of metal objects which were found in Khong Chiam district of Ubon Ratchathani are believed to be parts of a rocket used to send a satellite into the space, said an expert from the Geo-informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

Boonchoob Boongthong, director of GISTDA’s Satellite Operation Office, today (Nov 16) examined the objects which have been collected from rubber plantations and farmlands in the district this week.

Full story: a href=”http://englishnews.thaipbs.or.th/objects-found-khong-chiam-district-parts-rocket/”>thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

