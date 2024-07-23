Hong Kong tourist dies after falling from a Baht Bus in Pattaya

A tourist from Hong Kong, originally reported as from mainland China, who fell from a Songthaew in Pattaya on Monday has died from his injuries. The driver of the Songthaew has been charged with reckless driving causing death and failing to stop and assist the injured victim.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Mr. Chi Fai Lam, was found unconscious on the side of Pattaya Second Road near the Wat Chai Mongkol Temple intersection on Monday morning, July 22nd. Rescue workers rushed him to Pattaya Hospital, where he was later tragically pronounced dead on the same day.

By Aim Tanakorn

The Pattaya News