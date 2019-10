CHON BURI: One monk died and eight other monks and novices were seriously injured after a songthaew slid off the road while travelling up a hill to a temple in Chon Buri’s Si Racha district on Monday.

Phra Khru Baidika Theerasak Thammateeroh died at the scene while the others were sent to the nearby hospital.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts