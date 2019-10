PHUKET: A Phuket tour guide carrying 40 grams of heroin in his underwear was arrested after arriving at Phuket International Airport in the early minutes of Saturday morning (Sept 28).

Capt Suporn Mueangkai of the Sakoo Police identified the man as Sompong Saeaio, 43.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts