December 7, 2022

Private sector against Pheu Thai’s 600-baht minimum wage proposal

3 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Migrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon. Photo: Mr.Niwat Tantayanusorn,Ph.D. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Thai private sector has expressed serious concerns over the opposition Pheu Thai Party’s ambitious plan to increase the daily minimum wage to 600 baht by 2027, claiming that this substantial rise will drive up the cost of production by about 70%.

On behalf of the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking, Sanan Angubolkul, president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade, said today (Wednesday) that the minimum wage is usually decided by wage committees at the provincial and national levels, taking into account numerous factors, including the inflation rate, cost of living and price indices.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Tags: , ,

