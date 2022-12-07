December 7, 2022

Whale rescued after washing up on a beach in Narathiwat

3 hours ago TN
Ao Manao Beach in Narathiwat

Extremely clear water on Ao Manao Beach in Narathiwat. Photo: Abstinent/ Wikivoyage.




The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) told the Phuket Express that they were notified of the whale yesterday (December 5th) on the Naratat Beach in the Kok Takean sub-district, Mueang Narathiwat district.

Locals, rescue workers, and police helped to push the whale back to the sea. Two hours after that the same whale washed up on the beach a second time, about 500 meters from the first location.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



