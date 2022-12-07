Formalin Found with Crispy Squid and Cow Stomach for Chon Buri Eateries









BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The Department of Health and health officials in Chon Buri province found formalin contamination in 10 samples of cow stomach and crispy squid collected from eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants in Chon Buri.

Dr Atthaphon Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the department, said the examination followed the report that suppliers of meat and organ meat for eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants kept their products in formalin filled containers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

