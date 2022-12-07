December 7, 2022

Formalin Found with Crispy Squid and Cow Stomach for Chon Buri Eateries

2 hours ago TN
Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant

Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant. Photo: PIXNIO.




BANGKOK, Dec 7 (TNA) – The Department of Health and health officials in Chon Buri province found formalin contamination in 10 samples of cow stomach and crispy squid collected from eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants in Chon Buri.

Dr Atthaphon Kaewsamrit, deputy director-general of the department, said the examination followed the report that suppliers of meat and organ meat for eateries and grilled pork buffet restaurants kept their products in formalin filled containers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Thailand immigration police BMW smart car that have inbuilt alerts and tracking systems as well a live connection to database-driven information, linked to the country’s biometric system

Thai Immigration continues overstaying crackdown, passport checks take place across Pattaya

22 hours ago TN
Road signs on Pattaya Motorway

Man arrested for taking upskirting photos of actresses in Chonburi, and selling them online

22 hours ago TN
Mercedes-Benz 1124 fire truck

Woman and her 1-year-old daughter seriously burned when their home catches fire in Chonburi

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Patong Beach Nightlife in Phuket

Health Minister Anutin says he disagrees with 4 AM nightspot closing, says it can spread Covid

2 hours ago TN
Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant

Formalin Found with Crispy Squid and Cow Stomach for Chon Buri Eateries

2 hours ago TN
Ao Manao Beach in Narathiwat

Whale rescued after washing up on a beach in Narathiwat

3 hours ago TN
Immigrant workers at salt field in Samut Sakhon

Private sector against Pheu Thai’s 600-baht minimum wage proposal

3 hours ago TN
Thai Immigration Police, BMW 330e At Chachoengsao Immigration Office

British tourist arrested for overstaying in Sisaket, says he loves Thailand so much he doesn’t want to leave

3 hours ago TN