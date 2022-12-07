Health Minister Anutin says he disagrees with 4 AM nightspot closing, says it can spread Covid









Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he disagreed with allowing nightspots in certain tourism spots to stay open until 4 AM because it could spread Covid-19.

Anutin, who is the main proponent of cannabis legalization, gave an interview with the Thai media before attending the cabinet meeting today, saying the Public Health Ministry was concerned that the nightlife closing hour extension to 4 AM from 2 AM could lead to the spread of Covid-19 and road accidents.

By Adam Judd

