Yala court sentences insurgent boss









Yala Provincial Court has handed a jail sentence to a leader and member of a militant group that caused widespread damage in the southernmost provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

An Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) source yesterday said that Muelee Hama, one of the major leaders of PuloG5, was caught with eight associates in Yala’s Raman district on July 8.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Abdullah Benjakat

BANGKOK POST

