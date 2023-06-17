Caretaker PM Prayut to Test Yellow Line Monorail

TN June 17, 2023 0
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha at BTS Skytrain Green Line in Bangkok. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.




BANGKOK, June 16 (TNA) – Caretaker Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha will take a test ride of the Lat Phrao – Samrong Yellow Line monorial on June 19 after the one-month trial run, offering free rides for commuters started earlier this month.

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail to Start Trial Run on Saturday

The new service receives good response from commuters. The monorail helps solve the traffic problem on Lat Phrao Road particularly during rush hours. The service hours are currently from 6 am to 8 pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Leave a Reply

