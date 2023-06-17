Nong Yai Woman Wins Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi









A young woman from Nong Yai District in Chonburi took home the grand prize last night, June 16th, 2023, at the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) Chonburi contest.

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

The event, which was held at Legend Siam near Pattaya, was chaired by Mr. Amnat Charoensri, Deputy Governor of Chonburi. Other influential people attending included Mrs. Patchanit Puengpujai, Director of the Department for Copyright Holders, MUT, and Mr. Pada Buakhao, City Director, Chonburi Province.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

TPNNational

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





