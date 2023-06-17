Nong Yai Woman Wins Miss Universe Thailand Chonburi

June 17, 2023
Miss Universe Thailand, Udon Thani.

Miss Universe Thailand, Udon Thani. Photo: TPN Global Co., Ltd. / Facebook.




A young woman from Nong Yai District in Chonburi took home the grand prize last night, June 16th, 2023, at the Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) Chonburi contest.

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

The event, which was held at Legend Siam near Pattaya, was chaired by Mr. Amnat Charoensri, Deputy Governor of Chonburi. Other influential people attending included Mrs. Patchanit Puengpujai, Director of the Department for Copyright Holders, MUT, and Mr. Pada Buakhao, City Director, Chonburi Province.

By Goongnang Suksawat
