Chonburi Police Commander to be Transferred After Being Accused of Allegedly Extorting 140 Million Baht









The Chonburi Provincial Police Commander will be transferred to an inactive post while an investigation continues after he was accused of allegedly extorting 140 million baht from victims involved in illegal online gambling websites.

The spokesman of the National Police Lieutenant General Archayanon Kraithong told the press on Saturday (June 17th) that the National Police Chief General Damrongsak Kittiprapas is preparing to issue a transfer order for the Chonburi Provincial Police Commander Major General Kamphon Leelaprapaporn and other relevant police who are allegedly related to the case.

