Bangkok Metropolitan Administration Official Transferred Pending Probe on Alleged Extortion

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok

Aerial view of Pathum Wan in Bangkok.




BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – A public works office of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) was transferred from the post at the Pathumwan District Office following a complaint over the alleged extortion.

The probe is being conducted on the case, said BMA deputy permanent secretary Chalermphon Chotenuchit. If he is found guilty of extortion, he will be sacked.

