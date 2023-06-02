Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power









BANGKOK, June 2 (TNA) – The Move Forward Party’s meeting with representatives of state agencies is aimed to ensure smooth transition of power, said MFP leader and prime minister candidate, Pita Limcharoenrat.

It was not gathering support to put pressure on the caretaker government but he intended to address the problems for the people as soon as possible. He tried to work in advance to solve the problems fast but carefully, he said.

