COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open
Thai authorities are stepping up campaigns encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get booster shots as COVID-19 makes a comeback.
Chula Researchers DiscoverHighly Effective Antibodies against COVID-19, ‘Leading to COVITRAP Nasal Spray’ to Curb Infection at the Start
The campaigns are designed to combat a new surge in cases, attributed to factors such as students returning for the new semester – but most importantly people’s declining immunity.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
