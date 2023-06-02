COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open









Thai authorities are stepping up campaigns encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get booster shots as COVID-19 makes a comeback.

Chula Researchers DiscoverHighly Effective Antibodies against COVID-19, ‘Leading to COVITRAP Nasal Spray’ to Curb Infection at the Start

The campaigns are designed to combat a new surge in cases, attributed to factors such as students returning for the new semester – but most importantly people’s declining immunity.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

