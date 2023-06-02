COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital. Photo: Bumrungrad International Hospital.




Thai authorities are stepping up campaigns encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and get booster shots as COVID-19 makes a comeback.

Chula Researchers DiscoverHighly Effective Antibodies against COVID-19, ‘Leading to COVITRAP Nasal Spray’ to Curb Infection at the Start

The campaigns are designed to combat a new surge in cases, attributed to factors such as students returning for the new semester – but most importantly people’s declining immunity.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0
Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0