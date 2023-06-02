Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand

TN June 2, 2023 0
A Tesla Model Y electric car

A Tesla Model Y electric car. Photo: Kevauto. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Automaker Tesla has announced the official opening of its first service center in July along with plans to expand its supercharging stations throughout Thailand.

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

According to Tesla, its first service center, located on Ramkhamhaeng Road, will feature a showroom, a service and delivery center, and an educational area where visitors can learn more about Tesla’s vehicles and technology. The company will introduce a maintenance service through its Tesla app that will allow clients to arrange service appointments directly from their smartphones or tablets. A special home charging package has also been introduced, which will provide convenient and suitable home charging installations for clients.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Interior of the Royal Thai Government house

Move Forward Party Meets Government Officials for Smooth Transition of Power

TN June 2, 2023 0
Nurse preparing a COVID-19 vaccine jab at Bumrungrad International Hospital

COVID makes comeback in Thailand as booster fatigue leaves door open

TN June 2, 2023 0
A Tesla Model Y electric car

Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0
Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0