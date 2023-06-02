Tesla to Open its First Service Center in Thailand









BANGKOK (NNT) – Automaker Tesla has announced the official opening of its first service center in July along with plans to expand its supercharging stations throughout Thailand.

Tesla Aims for December Launch in Thailand

According to Tesla, its first service center, located on Ramkhamhaeng Road, will feature a showroom, a service and delivery center, and an educational area where visitors can learn more about Tesla’s vehicles and technology. The company will introduce a maintenance service through its Tesla app that will allow clients to arrange service appointments directly from their smartphones or tablets. A special home charging package has also been introduced, which will provide convenient and suitable home charging installations for clients.

