Big parties reject idea of forming national coalition

TN June 2, 2023 0
Thai flag at the Government building

Thai flag at the Government House building. Photo: Government of Thailand.




The United Thai Nation, Pheu Thai and Move Forward parties have all shrugged off a suggestion by Senator Jadet Insawang that all parties consider forming a national coalition in the event the country faces a new political crisis.

Eight Coalition Allies Meets for Smooth Transition

PM’s Office Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, in his capacity as deputy United Thai Nation Party (UTN) leader, said Sen Jadet had apparently gone too far even though his suggestion was intended to put the country’s best interests first.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa and Aekarach Sattaburuth
BANGKOK POST

