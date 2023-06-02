Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0
Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kata Noi Beach, Phuket. Photo: Peregrine981.




A Kazakhstani tourist drowned at Kata Beach for reportedly ignoring red flags that declare no swimming is allowed.

Russian Tourist Drowns On Patong Beach

The Karon Police were notified from a lifeguard at Kata Beach on Thursday afternoon (June 1st) that they arrived at the scene to find the body of a tourist who was identified by police as Mr. Artur Iskakov, 24, a Kazakhstani national.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



