Australian Couple Arrested in Phuket For Allegedly Stealing 2.5 Million Baht from Chinese Man in Bangkok

TN June 3, 2023 0
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Insights Unspoken / flickr.




A wanted Australian couple has been arrested in Phuket after they allegedly stole 2.5 million baht from a Chinese man in Bangkok.

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

On May 29th, Mr. GAO JIANJIA, 35, Chinese national, filed a report to the Phaholyothin Police. He told police he posted online that he wanted to buy digital money via BINANCE. A suspect contacted him via a Telegram application and agreed to buy for 2.5 million baht. They made an appointment to meet at a bank in Ladprao on May 29th. Mr. JIANJIA then took out 2.5 million baht in cash from his bank account.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

Tsunami waters at Kata Noi Beach, Phuket

Kazakhstani Man Drowns at Kata Beach, Phuket

TN June 2, 2023 0
Street sign on Kata Road, Phuket

Phuket’s Crime-Free Project Nabs Over 1,000 Foreigners for Visa Overstay

TN June 1, 2023 0
Cars parked on Patong Beach, Phuket

Australian Man Fined 10,000 Baht and Pays 40,000 Baht for Damages After Road Rage Incident in Phuket

TN June 1, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HM Queen Suthida attending royal ploughing ceremony in Sanam Luang, Bangkok

Happy Birthday to Her Royal Majesty the Queen of Thailand

TN June 3, 2023 0
Former prime minister of Thailand Thaksin Shinawatra

Thaksin says he will return to Thailand in July, despite potential consequences

TN June 3, 2023 0
Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300. Bangkok Yellow Line No.YM11 Under testing from Sri Udom station to Suan Luang Ro 9 station.

Bangkok Yellow Line Monorail to Start Trial Run on Saturday

TN June 3, 2023 0
A bar in Pattaya, Chonburi province

Pattaya Police Raid Luxury Karaoke, Drug Test Foreign Patrons, Nothing Illegal Found

TN June 3, 2023 0
Girls at a nightclub in Thailand

Lao woman arested for ‘trafficking 14-year-old’ in Narathiwat bar raid

TN June 3, 2023 0