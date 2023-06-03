Australian Couple Arrested in Phuket For Allegedly Stealing 2.5 Million Baht from Chinese Man in Bangkok









A wanted Australian couple has been arrested in Phuket after they allegedly stole 2.5 million baht from a Chinese man in Bangkok.

Chinese couple arrested in Bangkok for alleged B10bn fraud

On May 29th, Mr. GAO JIANJIA, 35, Chinese national, filed a report to the Phaholyothin Police. He told police he posted online that he wanted to buy digital money via BINANCE. A suspect contacted him via a Telegram application and agreed to buy for 2.5 million baht. They made an appointment to meet at a bank in Ladprao on May 29th. Mr. JIANJIA then took out 2.5 million baht in cash from his bank account.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

