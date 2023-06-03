Lao woman arested for ‘trafficking 14-year-old’ in Narathiwat bar raid

TN June 3, 2023 0
Girls at a nightclub in Thailand

Girls at a nightclub in Thailand. Photo: Kay Chernush for the U.S. State Department.




A 35-year-old Lao woman was arrested and charged with allegedly luring a 14-year-old girl into the flesh trade during a raid on a karaoke bar in Muang district of Narathiwat province on Friday night.

Monks injured in explosion in Narathiwat province

A team of police from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division (ATPD) apprehended the woman, identified only as Souk, who was the owner of Seechompu karaoke bar in tambon Bang Nak. Seized from her were a mobile phone, a cash receipt, a condom and a money transfer slip.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS



