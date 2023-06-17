Celebrity son of Thailand’s ‘Mr Clean’ engulfed in crypto scandal
Surabot Leekpai, the celebrity son of a man dubbed the “Mr Clean” of Thai politics, has been accused of swindling crypto investors out of millions.
Kazakhstani man allegedly involved in extorting Russian for cryptocurrency on Samui Island arrested in Chonburi
Investors in the Crypto Ronin NFT Project have filed a joint complaint with police against Surabot, claiming damages totaling 15 million baht.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
