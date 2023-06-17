Celebrity son of Thailand’s ‘Mr Clean’ engulfed in crypto scandal

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ripple cryptocurrency coins. Image: WorldSpectrum / Pixabay.




Surabot Leekpai, the celebrity son of a man dubbed the “Mr Clean” of Thai politics, has been accused of swindling crypto investors out of millions.

Investors in the Crypto Ronin NFT Project have filed a joint complaint with police against Surabot, claiming damages totaling 15 million baht.

By Thai PBS World

