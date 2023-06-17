Celebrity son of Thailand’s ‘Mr Clean’ engulfed in crypto scandal









Surabot Leekpai, the celebrity son of a man dubbed the “Mr Clean” of Thai politics, has been accused of swindling crypto investors out of millions.

Kazakhstani man allegedly involved in extorting Russian for cryptocurrency on Samui Island arrested in Chonburi

Investors in the Crypto Ronin NFT Project have filed a joint complaint with police against Surabot, claiming damages totaling 15 million baht.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





