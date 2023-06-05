5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Boost Regional Connectivity









BUENG KAN (NNT) – The fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which is currently under construction across the Mekong River, is set to open in 2024 to boost border travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

The 1,350-meter bridge, linking Bolikhamxay province in Laos to Thailand’s northeastern province of Bueng Kan, is now reported to be 70% complete. Construction is also ahead of schedule, with the bridge expected to open to traffic in early 2024.

