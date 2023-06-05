5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Boost Regional Connectivity

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet

Street near Mainstreet and Market Hall in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet province. Photo: Khid72.




BUENG KAN (NNT) – The fifth Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge, which is currently under construction across the Mekong River, is set to open in 2024 to boost border travel between Laos and Thailand and spur trade with other countries in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Nong Khai celebrates opening of Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge by HM the late King

The 1,350-meter bridge, linking Bolikhamxay province in Laos to Thailand’s northeastern province of Bueng Kan, is now reported to be 70% complete. Construction is also ahead of schedule, with the bridge expected to open to traffic in early 2024.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Khon Kaen airport

Bangkok bound flight delayed after owl hits engine on the ground in Khon Kaen

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Khon Kaen, Isan

Laotian man arrested in Khon Kaen after robbing gold in his country

TN June 10, 2023 0
Mun Bon Dam reservoir in Khok Krachai subdistrict in Khon Buri District, Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

Khorat Geopark Certified as UNESCO Global Geopark

TN June 10, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Myanmar soldiers near a temple

Almost 4,000 refugees from Myanmar seek shelter in Mae Hong Son

TN June 18, 2023 0
Night life in Pattaya, a beer bar near Walking Street

Russian tourist attacked by Pattaya go-go bar guards

TN June 18, 2023 0
View of Phuket from a hill

75-Year-Old Man Found Shot to Death at Forest in Kathu, Phuket

TN June 18, 2023 0
Khon Kaen airport

Bangkok bound flight delayed after owl hits engine on the ground in Khon Kaen

TN June 18, 2023 0
Street in Bueng Samakkhi, Kamphaeng Phet

5th Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Boost Regional Connectivity

TN June 18, 2023 0